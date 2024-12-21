Political, economic stability key to progress: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, said on Friday that divisive politics and extremism harm Pakistan’s progress, the country needed Political and economic stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government’s ongoing efforts were fostering economic stability. He criticized the PTI leadership for inconsistent behavior and decisions detrimental to national interests. He said that despite the government’s efforts to involve PTI in constructive dialogue through a parliamentary committee, their leadership undermined the consensus reached.

Answering a question regarding the May 9 incidents, he said that such events tarnished Pakistan’s reputation. He further said that PTI’s approach of lobbying internationally against Pakistan further complicates the situation. Minister urged PTI to abandon politics of agitation and adopt democratic practices, stating that national stability and economic prosperity require collaborative efforts.

Highlighting economic achievement, he was noting the reduction in inflation from 38% to 4.5% and significant improvements in Pakistan’s stock market and international ratings.

He called for unity among political leadership and the state institutions, stressing the need for a coordinated approach to bolster economic recovery and attract foreign investment. Answering a question regarding JUI-F, he assured that differences would be resolved amicably.