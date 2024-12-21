Police ensuring foolproof security on Christmas: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that in anticipation of Christmas, Punjab Police is ensuring foolproof security arrangements for churches across the province, including Lahore.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Christian leaders, led by Bishop of Lahore Dr. Joel Rehmat, at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

The IG Punjab assured that all religious events during Christmas will be provided full security, saying that Christian staff assigned to the Meesaq Centers across the province are prioritizing the resolution of issues concerning minorities. He emphasized that Christian officers and personnel are valuable assets of the police department, performing exemplary services in various positions throughout the province, including Lahore.

The department highly values their contributions, he remarked.

The Christian delegation, including In-charge of Mesaaq Center Rashid Bhatti, Pastor Shaukat Asif, and other Christian leaders, praised Punjab Police’s services for protecting the rights of all minorities and ensuring excellent security measures.

Bishop of Lahore Dr. Joel Rehmat handed over a letter of appreciation from American Mayor Kevin Brook to IG Punjab in recognition of the services provided by Punjab Police for minorities. Bishop Rehmat expressed gratitude for the steps taken by Punjab Police for security of the Christian community.

DIG Establishment-I Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana, Principal Police Training School Farooqabad Tanveer Tahir, and other officers were also present.

Separately, a delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, here on Friday.

The delegation included Chief of Mission Troels Vester, Advisor Criminal Justice and Rule of Law Arslan Malik, and Program Organizer Fahad Qureshi.

The IG Punjab briefed the delegation on completed projects such as the Anti-Riot Force, Organized Crime Unit, and Safe Cities initiatives, highlighting improvements in police infrastructure and security. He discussed the challenges in countering terrorism, maintaining law and order, and controlling crime, as well as modern policing reforms and service delivery initiatives.

Senior officers also briefed the delegation on the Narcotics Investigation Unit’s performance in the fight against drugs. The UNODC delegation expressed interest in providing training to Punjab Police in areas such as investigations, IT, and cybercrime, and praised the police’s efforts in combating terrorism and extremism.

At the end of the visit, IG Punjab and the UN delegation head exchanged souvenirs. DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Training, AIG Operations Punjab, AIG Welfare, and other senior officers were also present.