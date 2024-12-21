Japan, UNDP help restore livelihoods of over 141,000 flood-hit people

A closing ceremony is held today to mark the successful completion of the project “Community-led Flood Rehabilitation and Restoration in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provinces of Pakistan”. This project, supported by the Government of Japan in partnership with Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments, was a key component of UNDP’s flagship Pakistan Flood Recovery Programme, launched in April 2023 to support one million of the most vulnerable people impacted by the devastating floods of 2022.

With a generous contribution of USD 4.6 million from the Government of Japan, the project focused on six of the most severely flood-affected districts: Dera Ismail Khan, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Dadu, Larkana, and Jacobabad.

The project created a lasting impact by empowering over 141,000 individuals in flood-affected areas, with women comprising almost half of the beneficiaries. It helped revive local livelihoods, restore safety and dignity, and improve access to markets and social services by supporting the revival of micro-enterprises and distribution of 20,000 agricultural toolkits. In addition, it helped improve safe living conditions by providing 6,000 health and hygiene kits; 2,000 household solar energy systems; 2,000 water filtration systems, and insect repellents. These efforts have addressed the immediate needs of flood-affected communities while laying a strong foundation for long-term recovery and resilience.

Addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi stated, “We believe that such a holistic approach is critical to bringing sustainability and resilience in the most vulnerable communities in Pakistan. With the increasing climate risks, community resilience to the impact of disasters and emergency situations is the cornerstone of remaining on track for sustainable development pathway in Pakistan.”

Ms. Ms. Nasira Batool, Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, expressed her gratitude and re-iterated the Government’s commitment to sustainable development: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Japan for their unwavering friendship, and to UNDP for their exceptional contributions. This initiative has provided essential relief and long term resilience to over 141,000 people across Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this project’s success. Together, we have proven that unity and determination can overcome even the greatest challenges.”

While the project has officially concluded, its impact endures through resilient communities and stronger local institutions, paving the way for sustained recovery in Pakistan through restored livelihoods, improved living conditions, and empowered communities.

In thanking the Government of Japan, UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr. Samuel Rizk, stated, “This project stands as a testament to the resilience of flood-affected communities in overcoming hardship and adversity. Together, we have supported the implementation of locally-led solutions that not only restore hope but also empower these communities as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods in the aftermath of the floods. At the successful completion of this project, UNDP reaffirms commitment to accompany the people and institutions in Pakistan on their path toward resilience, recovery and sustainable development.”