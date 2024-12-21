Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress

The Parliamentary Task-force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Secretariat Friday successfully hosted a National Meet on Sustainable Development Goals to discuss Pakistan’s progress towards achieving the SDGs and chart the way forward.

On the 3rd day of the 18th Speakers’ Conference held at the Parliament House Islamabad, the event brought together key stakeholders, including Parliamentarians, distinguished parliamentary delegations from provincial and legislative assemblies, experts, and civil society representatives.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, opened the event by praising the efforts of Senior Minister Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb and other pioneers of the SDGs Secretariat. He acknowledged the Secretariat’s significant contributions and noted the recognition it has received from international delegations. Notably, the recent visit of Saudi Shura members, who expressed interest in adopting the SDGs framework, was highlighted as a testament to the growing global commitment to sustainable development.

MNA Mr Bilal Azhar Kayani, Convenor of Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, warmly welcomed all participants and guests, including parliamentary delegates, experts, and members of civil society. He commended the SDGs forum’s vital role in the National Assembly and emphasized its broad scope in advancing sustainable development efforts across Pakistan.

Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senior Minister/ Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection and Climate Change in Punjab, gave an insightful overview of Punjab’s Smog Mitigation Plan, outlining the Ministry’s significant efforts to combat climate change and protect the environment.

She explained key initiatives such as Climate Resilient Green Punjab, the Smog Action Plan, and the 5 Pillars of Punjab-all of which are crucial to addressing contemporary climate challenges. In addition, she discussed in-depth actions taken to minimize pollution dispersion, focusing on both large-scale measures and smaller, impactful actions. The discussion also highlighted major contributors to pollution and the steps being taken to mitigate their effects.

Mr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, discussed key challenges facing Pakistan, including the Human Development Index, human security, gender gap index, macroeconomic finance, and the critical need to broaden investment opportunities. Rizk also stressed the urgent action required to tackle climate change, underlining its geopolitical dimensions and the necessity of collaborative global efforts to address its impacts.

Mr Abid Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI, addressed the pressing issue of climate change, underscoring the pivotal role of the Conference of the Parties (COP) in driving global efforts to mitigate climate impacts. He called for collective action and a strong, unified commitment to protect the planet for future generations.

Ms Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, highlighted the significance of incorporating Article 9A into the national framework and raising awareness about the Constitution, particularly among the youth.

She also spotlighted the Ministry of Climate Change’s impactful initiatives, such as Global Shield, Recharge Pakistan, Green Tech Hub, Climate Budget Tagging, and She-Power, all of which are contributing to Pakistan’s sustainable development goals.

The national meeting on SDGs provided a comprehensive platform for dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders, driving forward Pakistan’s commitment to achieving the SDGs and addressing critical environmental and social challenges. Participants recognized the importance of a collective, action-oriented approach to sustainable development and committed to strengthening efforts across all sectors to build a sustainable future for Pakistan.

The national meeting was attended by MNAs Ms Aasia Ishaque Siddiqui, Syed Hafeezuddin, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Mr Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Mr Awais Jakhar, Ms Asia Naz Tanoli Ms Kiran Haider, Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Ms Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Mr Riaz Fatyana, Mr Danyal Chaudhry (virtual participation), Ms Shezra Mansab, Ms Tahira Aurangzeb among other participants including MPAs Mr Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq, Sardar Muhammad Awais, Ahmed Raza Qadri, Kazim Mesam, C. Usman Fazal, Taj Muhammad, Makhdoom Muhammad Aftab and other stakeholders.