Tetra Pak launches its first-ever Sustainability Report for Pakistan

Lahore 19th December 2024: Tetra Pak, a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, has launched its inaugural Sustainability Report for Pakistan, serving as a local supplement to its FY23 global Sustainability Report. The report underscored the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability in the country. The launch event, held in Islamabad, brought together key government officials, diplomats, and policymakers. Mr. Hammad Shameemi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Pakistan faces significant challenges, including unclear environmental policies, resource scarcity, and inadequate waste management, recycling, and transportation infrastructure. Despite these challenges, Tetra Pak remains dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and supporting decarbonization efforts at its production plant, while continuing to intensify its recycling initiatives and promote environmental awareness. The company also introduced processing solutions that significantly enhance environmental sustainability and operational efficiency of its customers. These initiatives collectively reflect Tetra Pak’s commitment to embedding sustainability into its operations and solutions, shaping a greener future for all.

Through a longstanding partnership with Green Earth Recycling, the company aims to recycle 35,000 tons of used beverage cartons by 2025. In addition, its partnership with WWF focuses on educating young students about recycling, fostering environmental awareness from an early age. The company has invested in International Renewable Energy Certificates (iRECs), which has enabled it to achieve an impressive 80% reduction of carbon emissions at its Lahore plant. Tetra Pak’s OneStep UHT processing technology has also enabled dairy manufacturers in Pakistan to significantly reduce their water consumption and carbon emissions by 30% and 25% respectively, while improving their environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.

Speaking at the event, Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan, said, “This report reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability, despite the challenges unique to Pakistan. It showcases how our local initiatives, collaborative efforts, and innovative solutions are creating meaningful change for communities and the environment. We are proud to take this step towards greater transparency and accountability.”

“This report highlights the critical role of the private sector in addressing Pakistan’s environmental challenges,” said Hammad Shameemi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination. He further said, “As the country stands at the forefront of the global climate crisis, we expect organizations like Tetra Pak to lead the way with innovative solutions such as advancing recycling systems, optimizing resource efficiency, and engaging communities through environmental education. Their efforts set a benchmark for sustainability and demonstrate how the private sector can support the government in building a more resilient and sustainable Pakistan.”

Tetra Pak’s inaugural Sustainability Report for Pakistan symbolizes its enduring commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities where it operates. Through partnerships with local stakeholders, governments, and organizations, the company continues to strive for a sustainable future while contributing meaningfully to Pakistan’s sustainable development.