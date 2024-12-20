Aagha Ali breaks silence on COVID marriage and divorce from Hina Altaf

Actor Aagha Ali, who recently confirmed his divorce from Hina Altaf, admitted that the ex-couple probably rushed into marriage due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as he highlighted the reason behind failed marriages.

In a conversation with host Nida Yasir, on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Aagha Ali opened up on his decision to marry fellow actor Hina Altaf and confessed that it was influenced by the pandemic.

“In my case, it was different, because it happened during Covid, and at that time, everyone was of the belief that the world would end soon…,” Ali shared. “So those who were not even thinking about marriage at all also got married.”

“So in our case that was an important reason behind rushing into a marriage,” he added. The ‘Arranged Marriage’ actor continued, “Also like any other person, I wanted to marry someone who knows me well and whose values align well with mine, so when that happened it just felt like the right step, as I believe that no relationship is more beautiful than the nikkah. But of course, destiny has its plans.”

“Being the kind of self-dependent person that I am, it never bothered me if my wife knew how to cook or do utensils, but what matters the most for me is the effort the person puts into a relationship, to make their better half feel loved. It is important for you to be there for your partner and never let them feel that they are taken for granted,” he explained.

“In my opinion, 99 percent of marriages fail because one person in the relationship starts taking the other for granted,” Ali emphasized in the end. The actor also mentioned that he is not ready to get into another relationship yet.