Zaain accuses Bayaan, Hasan Raheem and Rovali for copying ‘Chue Chue’

Pakistani singer and songwriter Zaain-ul-Abideen has alleged that his debut song, Chue Chue, has been copied by Bayaan, Hasan Raheem, and Rovali in their new song Maand.

The song, originally released in 2009, became an instant hit and played a significant role in launching the artist’s music career, even earning him a nomination for Best Singer of the Year at the Lux Style Awards in 2010.

The singer has raised concerns about the track, which was released by Sony Music Entertainment, claiming it closely resembles the melody of his debut hit. He accused the artists of copying his work without seeking permission, giving credit, or acknowledging his contribution.

In a public statement, the singer expressed feelings of betrayal and disappointment, highlighting the emotional investment and effort that went into creating Chue Chue.

He also pointed out the significant platform the accused artists have on social media, suggesting that their large following is profiting from his work without consent.

The singer has called for those involved, including Sony Music Entertainment, to take responsibility for their actions and credit the original creators appropriately.

As of now, the accused parties have not responded to the allegations. The singer has appealed to his fans and fellow musicians for support in combating plagiarism and protecting the rights of artists.