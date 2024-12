A lawmaker was shot dead and another wounded on Thursday in a shooting inside the parliament of the Russia-backed breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, the territory’s de facto president said. “After receiving fatal wounds, the deputy Vakhtang Golandzia has died,” the president’s press service said in a statement, adding that another lawmaker, Kan Kvarchia, was hurt. Russian news agencies quoted local sources as saying that another deputy had shot the two men.