Building Ties

Away from the public eye and in no mood to let home politics stop him in his tracks, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif seems to be running in a league of his own.

Although his long-standing reputation of capability may have gotten lost in turbulent times, his focus on building linkages does represent a model of development that Pakistan desperately needs.

In his address at the D-8 Summit in Cairo, the prime minister emphasized the importance of exploring programs that support youth, particularly through small and medium enterprises.

While his critics point to the relatively limited success of reassuring pledges from the friends in the Gulf, all Mr Sharif requires at this point is just one significant breakthrough. This year, he has consistently sought to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance trade with Bangladesh, despite the festering wounds.

To our great misfortune, every single move to woo the traditional allies has miserably failed, largely due to financial misgivings. At this challenging time, when Pakistan is in serious need of opening up its economy, Bangladesh, along with potential meetings with presidents of Iran, Turkiye and Egypt, might offer a new lifeline, after all.

There may even be hope for the D-8 bloc, which, while still a modest force, could benefit from plans for economic turnarounds and enhanced collaboration because of aggressive posturing and acrimonious ties between members.

Before reaching out to other countries, however, Islamabad might consider the very real challenge of ground realities that dissuade others from investing in its sustainable economic model. It is crucial to maintain continuity in economic policies, as such stability will create an environment where development can truly flourish.

Additionally, the recent political upheavals have contributed to a wave of distrust that must be addressed to ensure genuine stability. *