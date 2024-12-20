From Ayodhya to Sambhal

The terrible violence in Sambhal during a government survey of a mosque has drawn unsettling parallels to the infamous Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya in 1992.

Just as the destruction of Babri Masjid was fueled by a fear among Hindu extremists that Muslims might assert control over sacred spaces, the violence in Sambhal underscores an ongoing narrative where Muslim religious spaces are targeted and communal tensions are deliberately stoked. Such incidents reflect a troubling trend of the Modi government’s attempts to impose a Hindutva-driven agenda that seeks to marginalize Muslims and elevate Hindu dominance in India.

The Sambhal incident, though ostensibly related to a routine government survey, escalated into violent clashes which highlights the growing hostility towards the Muslim minority. It is part of a broader pattern where the state has increasingly pursued policies that both undermine Muslim rights and fuel interfaith animosity.

The violent confrontation in Sambhal is not just an isolated case, but part of a calculated strategy to assert Hindu supremacy by following the Hindutva Ideology. This ideology seeks to frame India as a Hindu-only nation, systematically sidelining religious minorities. As a political scientist, Christophe Jaffrelot noted in his book ‘Modi’s India: Hindu Nationalism and the Rise of Ethnic Democracy’, “The BJP’s Hindutva politics is explicitly exclusionary and increasingly intolerant of minorities, especially Muslims”

In response to the violence, opposition politicians and activists have accused the BJP state government of orchestrating the survey to deepen divisions between Hindus and Muslims. Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, blamed the state government for the unrest, and the Congress party called for a judicial inquiry into the violence. Their concerns are rooted in the fear that the government’s actions, while framed as administrative, are designed to provoke communal unrest under the guise of development or law enforcement.

The Sambhal incident is a direct consequence of the politics of hate promoted by the Hindutva-driven BJP. For years, the Modi administration has pushed an agenda that marginalizes Muslims through legislation, rhetoric, and government action. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from neighbouring countries, has been criticized for its discriminatory nature, effectively making Muslims second-class citizens and reinforcing their outsider status in India.

Additionally, the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is seen as an attack on the Muslim-majority region, exacerbating alienation, increasing militarization, and worsening human rights violations. Such moves by the Modi government are part of a broader strategy to systematically disempower Muslims and other marginalized communities while consolidating the Hindu vote. BJP leaders have regularly employed inflammatory language to vilify Muslims. Whether it’s labelling them as anti-national or depicting them as a demographic threat, this rhetoric aims to breed fear and division.

The lynching of Muslims accused of cow slaughter or beef consumption, often with tacit support from the government further reveals the state’s indifference to the violence inflicted upon Muslims under her watch. Moreover, the BJP’s election strategies frequently exploit communal divides, framing Muslims as adversaries to consolidate Hindu votes. These divisive tactics not only deepen societal fractures but also marginalize Muslims in public discourse and the allocation of resources.

The Modi regime has also sought to revise textbooks and public narratives to diminish the contributions of Muslims to India’s rich history and culture. At the same time, there has been a concerted effort to glorify a Hindu-centric version of the past, one that erases or distorts Muslim influence in shaping India’s identity. Laws such as the “love jihad” legislation, which targets interfaith marriages and disproportionately affects Muslim men further amplify this divisive narrative under the guise of protecting Hindu women.

Pro-government media outlets and films have been key in propagating anti-Muslim stereotypes, normalizing discrimination, and amplifying Hindutva narratives. This has created a climate where discrimination against Muslims is not just accepted but normalized, contributing to the marginalization of the community both socially and economically.

International human rights organizations must take note of the escalating violence and state-sanctioned vandalism under Modi’s radical regime. The persecution of Muslims in India is no longer a distant or hypothetical concern; it is an ongoing reality.

The increasing marginalization of Muslims, the targeting of their religious spaces, and the legislative and social moves that foster division should be met with international scrutiny and condemnation. India’s democratic credentials are at risk as the nation’s ruling party continues to advance an oppressive Hindutva agenda that seeks to rewrite the very fabric of India’s pluralistic society.

The Sambhal mosque violence is just the latest manifestation of a deep-rooted strategy to oppress Muslims, but it also serves as a warning of the growing communal fault lines in the country. The Modi government’s refusal to address these issues will only accelerate the erosion of India’s secular values and the further alienation of her Muslim citizens.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com