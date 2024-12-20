Rupee sheds 13 paisa against dollar

The Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.22. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.90 and Rs 279.40 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.38 to close at Rs 289.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 04 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of Rs1.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.04 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.88. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 04 and 06 paisa to close at Rs75.78 and Rs74.06, respectively.