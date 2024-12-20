PIA to reactivate two aircraft to boost operations for European and Hajj Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is making efforts to bring two of its grounded aircraft back into service for flight operations.

The airline has decided to activate a Boeing 777 and an Airbus A320, which had been grounded for some time, as part of its efforts to expand its operational fleet.

The Boeing 777, a wide-body aircraft with a seating capacity of 440, will be primarily used for flights to Europe and for the Hajj operation. The aircraft, which had been grounded for over a year, is set to resume flights starting January 10.

The airline has also confirmed that two of the aircraft’s engines, which were needed for the Boeing 777, will be delivered to Pakistan within the next two days. This will allow the aircraft to operate its first flight to Paris on January 10.

The decision to reactivate the aircraft is expected to increase the airline’s fleet, raising the total number of active aircraft to 18. The Boeing 777 will play a crucial role in the European flight operations scheduled to begin in January. Additionally, the Airbus A320 will further strengthen PIA’s flight operations.

The reactivation of these aircraft is expected to boost PIA’s revenue by enhancing its operational capacity. With increased flight frequency to Europe and the addition of aircraft for the Hajj operation, the airline aims to cater to growing passenger demand. The Boeing 777’s high seating capacity makes it ideal for handling long-haul flights, particularly to European destinations, while also supporting the annual Hajj operation, which sees large numbers of passengers traveling for religious purposes.