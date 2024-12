The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,632.7 million as of 13-Dec-2024. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are US$ 12,081.5 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are US$ 4,551.2 million. Total liquid foreign reserves are US$ 16,632.7 million During the week ended on 13-Dec-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 31 million to US$ 12,081.5 million.