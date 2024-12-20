Pakistan, India agree to hybrid model for Champions Trophy

Pakistan and India on Thursday reached a breakthrough in the impasse between the neighbours on the venue for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy “with a hybrid model”, ESPNcricinfo reported on Thursday.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, has become embroiled in a dispute, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send its team to Pakistan, citing political and security concerns, despite assurances from all member boards regarding the security arrangements and the tentative match schedule.

Earlier in the month, BCCI representatives turned down the PCB’s proposal of adopting a “partnership formula” for the next three years as part of efforts to break the ongoing deadlock between the two parties.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the model would see India playing their matches for the tournament at a neutral venue. In turn, Pakistan’s matches scheduled to take place in India for ICC events until 2027 will also be held at a neutral venue.

“This agreement applies to the 2025 men’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka,” it said.

“The neutral venue will be proposed by the tournament host board and will need to be approved by the ICC.”

The ICC has also said it does not object to a triangular T20I tournament involving India, Pakistan and another Asian Full Member nation (or an Associate Asian nation being included to make it a quadrangular) being arranged as well, subject to such tournaments being played at a neutral venue.

“The idea of such a tri-nation series arose as compensation for Pakistan losing out on hosting India’s matches in next year’s Champions Trophy,” ESPNcricinfo said.

The International Cricket Council also confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

The schedule for the Champions Trophy is set to be confirmed soon, with Pakistan aiming to defend the title they won in 2017.

It also announced that the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

Cricket Australia is set to host one of the senior ICC women’s events during the period 2029 to 2031.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that Pakistan was fully prepared to host the ICC Champions Trophy and all preparations are “well on track”, according to a PCB press release.

“From day one, our focus has been on ensuring success for Pakistan and cricket,” he said during the 76th meeting of the PCB Board of Governors in Islamabad.

“The PCB is fully prepared for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, and all preparations are well on track.”

Naqvi further added that the renovation and upgradation of stadiums would be completed well ahead of the tournament. “Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure the stadiums meet international standards,” he said.