PTI kicks out Salman Ahmed

Singer and songwriter Salman Ahmad has been expelled from the party, with the notification of his dismissal officially issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

According to the notification released by PTI, Ahmad was found to violate the party’s policies. He had been posting anti-PTI content on social media, specifically targeting the party leadership. He used his Twitter account to post about Bushra Bibi and the family of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The notification further stated that despite clear instructions from the founding chairman, Ahmad continued to share content on social media that directly contradicted the party’s stance. As a result, the decision was made to revoke his membership from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf immediately.

On November 22, in a controversial post on X, Ahmad lashed out at Bushra Bibi, describing her as “corrupt and greedy. He accused her of being a “constant source of embarrassment” for Imran Khan.

Imran had strongly criticised Ahmad for making baseless allegations against his wife. He condemned his tweets as “foolish” and dismissed them as unfounded attacks.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, accused PTI of causing significant damage through its social media cell.

He criticised the party for misleading the public with fake news on social media, but asserted that their deceptive tactics were eventually exposed, leaving their strategies in disarray.