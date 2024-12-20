Sindh CM calls for police governance to ensure justice

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, addressing the Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP), emphasised the urgent need for governance within the police force to ensure justice, neutrality, public service, and on top of its community policing.

“There is a dire need to align police operations with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of discipline, impartiality and service to the nation instead of bringing drastic reform.”

He delivered his remarks at the AFIGP Annual Conference on the topic of ‘Police Reforms: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities’ at CPO. Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Inspector-General (IG) Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, forty retired IGPs, serving senior police officers and members of civil society were in attendance.

In his address, the CM said that Quaid-e-Azam believed that the police are the servants of the public, not their masters. Therefore, the police force must maintain neutrality, justice and discipline to strengthen governance, he added.

He invited former IGs for further discussions over tea to deliberate on bridging gaps in the police system.

He acknowledged that reforms in the Police Act were essential, stating that If everything was perfect, “we wouldn’t be working on reforms today.” He added that, instead of reforms, the police needed governance, capacity building, and community policing methods and attitudes.

Discussing independence and accountability, the CM stressed the importance of keeping the police free from external pressures whether political, financial, or religious. However, he highlighted the necessity of oversight, noting that supervision is vital because the police are a service, not a force. Accountability ensures that wrongful actions are scrutinised.

Shah remarked that whenever the government recommends the posting of any officer or policeman, the recommended officer is often characterised as lacking integrity. “The integrity issues lie with police officers, not the government,” he said.

Regarding policy making and operational freedom, Murad Ali Shah clarified that policy making is the government’s responsibility, while day-to-day operations should remain with the police. He added that former officers could contribute to policy discussions, but the ultimate responsibility rests with the government.

Speaking on the role of civil society, Shah emphasised its importance in supporting better policing and ensuring transparency.

On the topic of judicial oversight, the CM expressed concerns about judicial orders that disrupt governance, urging the judiciary to consider their implications on the ground conditions. He cited examples where an IG Police was removed in the past, and currently, the Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) has been barred from working without consideration for how the largest health facility in the country would function.

In comparing the police service with the Armed Forces, Murad Ali Shah remarked, “Unlike the armed forces, police promotions are less structured. However, merit must be the cornerstone of advancements in the police system.”

The CM concluded by calling for a collective effort from the government, police, and civil society to enhance governance and public service. He stated, “The vision of Quaid-e-Azam provides us with a clear roadmap: discipline, accountability and impartiality must guide the police force.”

Minister of Home Affairs Ziaul Hassan Lanjar remarked that the Police Order -2022 was significantly better than the police order introduced by General Parvez Musharraf.

IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon also spoke on the occasion. President AFIGP Afzal Shigri read his written remarks urging the government to implement necessary reforms where required.