Tarar reaffirms no NRO for Imran

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has responded to Imran Khan’s call for a civil disobedience movement, saying the former prime minister’s “childish and hostile” demands will not lead to any concession, including the much-debated National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

In a post on social media platform “X,” Tarar accused Imran Khan of stubbornly pursuing a strategy that aims to harm both the country and its people, following the failure of his violent actions in the past. Tarrar said that Khan’s latest move is another attempt to destabilise the nation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder deferred his call for civil disobedience movement for a while, his sister said on Tuesday, as the government minister placed the onus on the opposition party to create conducive environment for a political dialogue.

Aleema Khan spoke to the media after meeting Imran Khan in the Adiala Jail, saying that her brother had warned of asking overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances if his two demands were not met – a judicial inquiry into the May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024 incidents, and the release of party workers.

“Overseas Pakistanis are in contact, who say they are ready to stop sending money, but the PTI members advised Imran Khan to wait lest any harm comes to the country,” she said, adding that Imran was focused on their concerns and was willing to wait a few more days before taking the decisive action.

She said that Imran was in considerable distress and would not stop until his demands were met. “If these demands are not met, Imran Khan will urge overseas Pakistanis to halt sending remittances to the country,” Allema Khan told the media.

Earlier this month, the PTI founder had threatened a civil disobedience movement from December 14 in a post on his X handle. He also announced a five-member committee tasked with negotiating with the federal government on his two demands.

However, the government rejected the prospect of negotiations with the PTI in the face of threat of civil disobedience movement. During the National Assembly session, several ministers urged PTI to create an environment conducive for dialogue and withdraw the civil disobedience call.

“Talks cannot be held at gunpoint,” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly. He also labelled the PTI’s negotiation committee as “meaningless”, arguing that without sincerity, such efforts were futile. Asif also criticised the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government for its marches on Islamabad.