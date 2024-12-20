Sindh governor, US envoy discuss education, health cooperation

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted US Ambassador Donald Blome at Governor House, with Acting Consul General Amy Hood also in attendance. The meeting centered on enhancing cooperation in education, health, and the economy, said a news release on Thursday. Both parties expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States. Governor Sindh highlighted ongoing efforts to resolve public issues through the “Bell of Hope” initiative, emphasizing its success in addressing citizens’ problems. He also shared details about the ration drive, noting that over 900,000 ration bags have been distributed to the underprivileged so far. Furthermore, he outlined the free IT education programs under his initiatives, with over 50,000 youth currently benefiting in-person IT courses. Ambassador Donald Blome lauded Governor Kamran Khan Tessori’s public service projects, describing them as exemplary. During the visit, the US Ambassador participated in the plantation drive by planting a sapling at Governor House and penned his thoughts on Pakistan-US friendship in the guestbook.