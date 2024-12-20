PDMA releases Rs 720m for Zarb-e-Azb victims

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs 720 million in funds for the affectees of North Waziristan’s (NW) operation Zarb-e-Azb.

According to a statement issued from the office of PDMA Director General Asfandyar Khattak, the funds, disbursed in two installments, would be delivered to all registered affectees via SIM card messaging systems.

The release of funds was made possible due to the special interest and efforts of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Minister for Relief Haji Nek Muhammad Dawar. Asfandyar Khattak stated that approximately 18,000 registered families of Zarb-e-Azb affectees would receive financial aid of Rs 40,000 per family, covering the months of August and September.

The DG PDMA assured that funds for pending installments would be released soon to alleviate the financial challenges faced by the affectees. He emphasized that PDMA, alongside Minister Haji Nek Muhammad Dawar, was actively working to address the grievances of the displaced families. He expressed optimism that, in addition to monthly financial aid, other issues affecting the families would also be resolved promptly. Responding to queries, he mentioned that measures were being taken to address the concerns of affectees residing in the Bakakhel Camp.

He said efforts were underway to resolve their demands efficiently adding that PDMA was committed to assisting the public in times of need and would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.