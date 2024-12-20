Pak-China to build expressway to connect Gwadar Port to new Gwadar airport

Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed on the construction of an expressway connecting the Gwadar Port with the new Gwadar Airport.

Additionally, feasibility studies for new motorways, including the Mirpur-Muzaffarabad and Karachi-Hyderabad routes, were agreed to be initiated at the earliest.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal met with China’s Vice Minister of Transport, Li Ying, in Beijing.

During the meeting, the federal minister expressed gratitude for China’s continued support in the transportation sector.

He highlighted the transformative impact of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), such as the Multan-Sukkur Motorway and the Hazara Expressway, which have reduced distances and unlocked new avenues for growth in Pakistan.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for expediting key projects, including the Karachi-Hyderabad Section, ML-1, and the Karakoram Highway Phase II. He also proposed the construction of the Mashkhel to Panjgur Highway in Balochistan, which would open a mineral corridor in the region.

Vice Minister Li Ying endorsed the proposal and expressed commitment to advancing cooperation on these projects.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal met with the President of the Export-Import Bank of China, Ms. Wang Shunning.

He briefed her on Pakistan’s ongoing economic recovery efforts and the government’s commitment to implementing reforms in the energy and tax sectors.

He thanked the bank for its financing of Pakistan’s space satellite project and expressed optimism about the approval of the Space Center project, emphasizing the critical role of space technology in future development.

Ms. Wang Shunning appreciated Pakistan’s economic recovery efforts and reaffirmed China’s strong ties with Pakistan, assuring continued support for Pakistan’s development agenda. She remarked that China values its enduring partnership with Pakistan and remains committed to contributing to its progress.

This series of engagements underscores the mutual resolve of Pakistan and China to strengthen their partnership under CPEC and to jointly explore opportunities for sustainable development and economic prosperity.