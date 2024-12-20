ATC declares 8 PTI workers proclaimed offenders in May-9 case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday declared eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers proclaimed offenders and issued their perpetual arrest warrants in the May 9 case related to the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House. The workers declared proclaimed offenders are Tayyab Majeed, Anamul Haq, Muhammad Ahmad, Abdullah Waseem, Hamza Ali, Ameer Gull, Rana Talal and Farhan Aziz. ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill passed the orders on an application filed by the Sarwar Road police for this purpose. The police stated that the accused were involved in FIR No 109/23 and extensive efforts were made to arrest them. However, the accused could not be apprehended as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest, it added. The police further submitted that the accused did not appear despite the publication of advertisements and requested the court to declare them proclaimed offenders. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already declared 10 PTI workers proclaimed offenders in FIR No 108/23 registered by Sarwar Road police on charges of torching police vehicles near the Jinnah House.