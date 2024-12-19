Mahnoor Ali, Harmas Raja clinch U13, U11 titles at US Junior Squash Open

Pakistan’s Mahnoor Ali was crowned the Under-13 champion at the US Junior Squash Open while compatriot Muhammad Harmas Ali Raja took home the U11 title at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Ali beat Egypt’s Linda Elsayed 11-8, 12-10 before taking a setback in third set with a 5-11 loss. However, the 11-year-old made a solid comeback 11-6 to win the fourth set and U13 title, becoming the first Pakistani to do so.

The U13 Asian No 2 has remained undefeated throughout the tournament, which has seen more than 1,200 players from over 40 countries.

Meanwhile, Raja stormed to victory over USA’s Archibald Anolik in 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.

Like Ali, the preteen maintained a winning streak throughout the competition. As of November 2024, Raja was ranked U11 No 1 in Pakistan.

Ali’s win capped off a stellar year of international titles across Asia, Europe, and now North America.

Her sponsors, the BARD (Bilquis and Abdul Razzak Dawood) Foundation, called her journey “a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and hard work.

“Mahnoor’s victory is more than just a win – it’s an inspiration for every young dreamer who dares to achieve the impossible. She has not only made her mark on the global stage but has also brought immense pride to the nation,” the organisation said in a post on Instagram.

It went on to say they were honoured to have supported Mahnoor in her “journey to greatness”. Her success proves that with the right support, belief, and relentless effort, dreams do come true, it added.

“You have inspired a generation and made Pakistan proud. The future is yours to conquer!”

A beaming Mahnoor draped the Pakistani flag over her shoulders as she received her award in front of friends and family.