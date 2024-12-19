POL import bill up by 1.04% to $6.520 bln in 5 months

The imports of the overall petroleum group increased by 1.04 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The total imports of the petroleum group during July-November (2024-25) stood at $ 6,520.898 million against the imports of $ 6,453.910 million during the same months of last year. Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 10.34 percent, from $ 2,661.231 million last year to $ 2,386.131 million during the period under review year whereas the import of petroleum crude surged by 5.44 percent from $ 2.052.542 million to $ 2,164.143 million. Similarly, the imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) increased by 5.22 percent from $ 1,466.417 million last year to $ 1,542.914 million while the import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went up by 56.25 per cent in the first five months and stood at $427.556 million as compared to $273.641 in the corresponding period in 2023-24. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 1.24 percent during the month of November 2024 as compared to the same month of last year, from $ 1,424.902 million to $1,407.281 million. On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country increased by 32.69 percent during November 2024, as compared to the imports of $ 1,060.601 million in October 2024, said the data.