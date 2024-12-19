Renewing the Fight

In the last several decades, we have, on numerous occasions, celebrated the last leg of the tunnel, seeing some momentum in the uphill battle against the crippling poliovirus. Our policymakers may take great pride in rolling out campaigns to eradicate the virus. However, a sustained uptick in the numbers are testament to these efforts being constantly hampered by various challenges, including misinformation, misconceptions, and most recently, brutal attacks on polio vaccination teams in Karak and Bannu.

In a cowardly act of violence, a vaccinator and two police officers were killed while carrying out their duty to protect the health of children. And while condemnations are pouring in from all corners along with a resolve from the provincial administration to immediately improve the security of vaccination teams, this ruthless act would go leaps and bounds in jeopardising the ongoing efforts. Already, there’s mounting evidence to suggest that despite the efforts of the government, healthcare workers, and international organizations, the poliovirus continues to spread, putting millions of children at risk of lifelong paralysis and branding Pakistan as one of the only two remaining active frontiers.

In an unsettling Groundhog Day scenario, the virus – sometimes considered to be nine lives strong – keeps emerging more and more resilient in the face of eradication efforts. Many an expert clearly identify low vaccination rates as a key factor but have yet to come up with a comprehensive awareness plan to effectively persuade parents to vaccinate their children. Since the government has already tried seeking help from ulema and the media, there is clearly a need for some out-of-the-box solutions to ensure more and more parents realise the seriousness of this crippling disease.

In light of the escalating polio crisis, a simple declaration of a nationwide emergency is not enough. The national response framework should include increased security measures to protect healthcare workers, and intensified vaccination campaigns in high-risk areas, emphasising greater public awareness to dispel myths and misconceptions about polio vaccination. It is time for Pakistan to stand united against polio and ensure a healthier future for its children. With a little willpower, we can surely rise to the occasion and overcome this raging epidemic! *