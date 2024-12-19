National security surpreme, NA told on internet outages

Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday emphasised that nothing is more paramount than national security, as lawmakers raised concerns over the persistent internet disruptions.

“Nothing is more important than national security,” the IT minister told her fellow lawmakers in the National Assembly, but at the same time, she acknowledged that there were speed issues and that they were being addressed.

Her response came after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Abdul Qadir Patel raised questions about the internet speed, saying that he could not even load photos online.

“Online businesses have come to a standstill. Children’s education is also suffering. We should be informed when will the internet work at its full speed,” Patel said, whose party is a crucial ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In response, Fatima said that her ministry was working for the betterment of user experience, noting that the internet was not shut down completely during Muharram, which was the case during previous governments.

“Pakistan’s average speed has also increased 28% compared to the previous year, which led to a 24% surge in mobile internet usage,” the IT minister noted.

She acknowledged that some issues arise due to security concerns, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring the country’s digital security.

“Our priority is to protect our citizens and their data,” Fatima said. “We are responsible for safeguarding the privacy and safety of users’ information.” She added that the entire cabinet stands firmly behind the IT ministry, with the singular agenda of supporting and advancing the IT sector.

While addressing concerns about internet shutdowns, the minister clarified: “We do not enjoy restricting internet access, nor do I have any button to shut it off. In cases of security threats, decisions are made directly by the PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority).

However, even during internet disruptions, fixed-line services remain operational.”

She acknowledged the inconvenience caused to users in certain areas and apologised, assuring that efforts are underway to resolve these issues.

Fatima announced that the 4G and 5G spectrum auction would take place in April. She mentioned that the Ministry of IT is finalising a policy to ensure smartphones are accessible to everyone.

The federal minister also explained that Pakistan’s internet currently operates on a 274 MHz spectrum, which is insufficient for the country’s population.

“In the past six years, we have cleared an additional 550 MHz with the support of the prime minister and the law minister,” she said, adding that an international consultant for the spectrum auction is now on board, aiming for the auction to be held in April.

The IT minister highlighted the challenges posed by cyber threats, stating, “We must strengthen our defences against cyberattacks, data leaks, and digital attacks from adversarial nations.”