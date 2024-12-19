Omar Ayub boycotts parliament until Imran’s release

The opposition leader of the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub staged a walkout from the National Assembly on Wednesday, demanding the release of the party’s imprisoned leaders, including founding chairman Imran Khan, and a halt to alleged threats against party members.

As the session began, Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah announced the assembly proceedings, but issues arose immediately when PTI member Iqbal Afridi pointed out a quorum issue. The session was adjourned for 15 minutes as the quorum was not met.

Speaking to the media after the session, opposition leader Omar Ayub condemned the government’s actions, saying, “We will not be part of this session until Imran Khan and PTI workers are released. The continued threats against our members to resign must stop.”

He further accused the government of pressuring PTI’s Punjab members to resign from their seats under duress.

The opposition’s walkout was supported by several political parties, with the exception of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F). Ayub and his colleagues demanded the immediate release of PTI members, warning that they would not return to the assembly until their demands were addressed.

Meanwhile, during the session, the absence of key ministers was also highlighted. Ayub questioned why only one minister of state and one federal minister were present in the assembly. “Where are the other ministers? They should be here to answer the questions we have,” he added.

The walkout followed increasing tensions within the National Assembly over the handling of political demands, with opposition parties pushing for the release of their leaders and greater political freedom for party members.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder deferred his call for civil disobedience movement for a while, his sister said on Tuesday, as the government minister placed the onus on the opposition party to create conducive environment for a political dialogue.

Aleema Khan spoke to the media after meeting Imran Khan in the Adiala Jail, saying that her brother had warned of asking overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances if his two demands were not met – a judicial inquiry into the May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024 incidents, and the release of party workers.

“Overseas Pakistanis are in contact, who say they are ready to stop sending money, but the PTI members advised Imran Khan to wait lest any harm comes to the country,” she said, adding that Imran was focused on their concerns and was willing to wait a few more days before taking the decisive action.

She said that Imran was in considerable distress and would not stop until his demands were met. “If these demands are not met, Imran Khan will urge overseas Pakistanis to halt sending remittances to the country,” Allema Khan told the media.

Earlier this month, the PTI founder had threatened a civil disobedience movement from December 14 in a post on his X handle. He also announced a five-member committee tasked with negotiating with the federal government on his two demands.

However, the government rejected the prospect of negotiations with the PTI in the face of threat of civil disobedience movement. During the National Assembly session, several ministers urged PTI to create an environment conducive for dialogue and withdraw the civil disobedience call.

“Talks cannot be held at gunpoint,” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly. He also labelled the PTI’s negotiation committee as “meaningless”, arguing that without sincerity, such efforts were futile. Asif also criticised the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government for its marches on Islamabad.

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat emphasized the need for dialogue and national unity to help bring the country out of its current crisis. He highlighted the importance of resolving the current chaotic situation and learning from past mistakes.

Marwat stressed that any negotiations could only succeed if political forces came together with a clear set of terms of reference (TORs). Additionally, he raised concerns over the security challenges in his constituency and urged the government to take action against lawbreakers.

Responding to the point of order raised by Marwat, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Political Adviser Rana Sanaullah reiterated the government’s willingness to negotiate but stressed that the PTI should engage with the government through formal channels.

“The PTI needs to approach the Speaker Office if it wants a political dialogue,” Rana said. “The Speaker office is a neutral venue for every party and the PTI’s dialogue committee should convey a serious message to engage in talks,” he added.

He said that healthy dialogue between the opposition and the treasury benches was vital for a robust political and democratic system. He expressed the hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take the allied parties into confidence if the PTI showed its seriousness in holding political dialogue.

Also responding to Marwat’s point of order, Khawaja Asif said that formal negotiations between the government and PTI had not yet commenced and stressed the need for serious efforts or practical steps by the PTI to initiate the dialogue with the government.

“No formal steps have yet been taken to initiate talks,” he said. He urged the PTI lawmakers to prioritise their constitutional obligations before political affiliations. “Love and harmony grow through goodwill, not through threats,” he said, cautioning that an aggressive tone would only invite bitterness.

He called for an environment of change that fosters goodwill and positivity. “Talks cannot progress alongside contradictions and threats. A call for civil disobedience has been issued again; they can carry it out, and then we can discuss matters,” he added.

During the session, PTI lawmakers also expressed their willingness to talk with the government but insisted that they will not “beg” for the dialogue. They also condemned the government’s crackdown on PTI protesters in Islamabad on November 26.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, had stated that he is being pressured to resign and was informed that the current Speaker had been briefed about accepting his resignation once submitted.

His remarks came during a session of the National Assembly, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, where Qaiser criticised the ongoing situation, alleging harassment of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

Asad Qaiser questioned under which law MNAs were being subjected to harassment, stating that members felt threatened by the “establishment government” and administration.

He further claimed that raids were being conducted on the homes of PTI members in Punjab and warned that if resignations were forced, the assembly would not be able to function. He also criticised the lack of progress by a special committee formed to address such concerns.