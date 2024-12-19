Karachi to face low temperatures as cold wave persists

Karachi and rural districts of Sindh will experience the ongoing cold wave for the next 10 days, with temperatures expected to dip further in the coming days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The department forecast that temperatures in Karachi could reach single digits over the next two to three days, Express News reported. The city is also expected to experience intermittent gusts of wind during this cold spell. In rural Sindh, particularly in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts, the minimum temperature could be 6 degrees centigrade lower than usual, officials said. Chief Meteorologist for Karachi, Sardar Sarfraz, explained that the cold wave is due to northeastern winds from Balochistan, but a potential change in the weather pattern could bring relief. “Once the sea breeze returns, temperatures may rise and the severity of the cold will decrease,” Sarfraz added. This week Karachi experienced the coldest night of season, with the temperature dipping to 8.9°C on Sunday night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The temperature at Jinnah Terminal dropped to a low of 8.9°C, while other areas, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal, recorded temperatures of 10.5°C and 11.5°C, respectively. Mauri Pur saw a temperature of 12.5°C, Express News reported. The PMD reported that the weather in Karachi is cold and dry, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 27°C.