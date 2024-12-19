LHC dismisses petitions against outsourcing public schools

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions challenging the Punjab government’s decision to outsource certain public schools under a public-private partnership.

A single bench, comprising Justice Shahid Karim, heard the petitions and dismissed them based on a statement by a provincial law officer. The law officer stated that only non-operational public schools are being outsourced and that even after outsourcing, these schools will remain under the administrative control of the Punjab government. The petitioners argued that the government’s initiative to outsource schools was illegal, claiming it could lead to increased tuition fees.