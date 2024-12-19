UN’s Syria envoy calls for ‘free and fair elections’ after transition

United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen called Wednesday for “free and fair elections” in Syria and urged humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster this month.

Addressing reporters in Damascus, Pedersen said, “There is a lot of hope that we can now see the beginning of a new Syria”, which he expressed hope would also include a “political solution” in the Kurdish-held northeast.

The UN envoy called for “a new Syria that, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, will adopt a new constitution … and that we will have free and fair elections when that time comes, after a transitional period.”

Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015 at the height of the civil war, set out a roadmap for a political settlement in Syria.

After rebel forces captured Damascus on December 8 and toppled Assad’s rule, Pedersen expressed his hope the Syrians could rebuild their country and that “the process to end sanctions” imposed under the former government could begin.

“We need immediate humanitarian assistance, but we also need to make sure that Syria can be rebuilt, that we can see economic recovery,” he said.

Pedersen noted that “one of the biggest challenges is the situation in the northeast”, amid fears of a major escalation between the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkey-backed armed groups.

Turkey accuses the main component of the SDF, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), of being affiliated with Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants at home, whom both Washington and Ankara consider a “terrorist” group.

The United States said on Tuesday it had brokered an extension to a fragile ceasefire in the flashpoint town of Manbij and was seeking a broader understanding with Turkey.

“I’m very pleased that the truce has been renewed and that it seems to be holding, but hopefully we will see a political solution to that issue,” Pedersen said.