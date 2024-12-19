Russia detains suspect in general’s bomb blast killing

Russia has detained a suspect in the killing of the head of the army’s chemical weapons division, investigators said Wednesday, a day after the general and his aide were killed in a brazen blast in Moscow claimed by Ukraine.

Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed when an explosive device attached to a scooter went off Tuesday morning outside an apartment building in southeastern Moscow.

The Kremlin said the attack proved “the Kyiv regime does not shy away from using terrorist methods”.

Kirillov, 54, was the most senior military figure assassinated in Russia since Kremlin sent troops in Ukraine nearly three years ago.

“An Uzbek citizen, born in 1995, was arrested on suspicion of having committed the attack”, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said in a statement.

The detained suspect said he had been “recruited by Ukrainian special forces”, it added.

The handcuffed man was shown in video footage confessing to the attack, with several cuts on his face.

He said that he was promised “$100,000 and a European passport” for carrying out the attack.