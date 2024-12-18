Standoff Continues

Since the Musharraf era, government after government has repeatedly waved the reform card aimed at modernising or deradicalising religious seminaries, largely due to the prodding of the international community. Nonetheless, whether due to the influence of powerful clerics or their hesitation to stir the hornet’s nest, these governments have failed to implement any significant changes.

Now, as Maulana of all seasons has huffed and puffed in the parliament, crying foul of being short-changed in the 26th amendment negotiations, pointing accusatory fingers at the IMF and threatening to take to the streets, the ground appears ready for yet another showdown in Islamabad. Considering the possible consequences of the proposed changes, which would lower state oversight and once again pave the path for the unbridled mushrooming of unregistered madrassahs, the government, in the meantime, continues with mixed signals. That handing the registration powers back to the deputy commissioners would undoubtedly go down in history as a regressive step adds to the confusion.

There remains a long list of unresolved questions pertaining to curriculum along with a troubling lack of interest in providing vocational skills to millions of students in tens of thousands of religious schools in Pakistan. It is questionable how many religious scholars a country, no matter how devout, truly needs.

Although Law Minister Azam Tarrar has proposed “thorough discussions,” it seems unlikely that Maulana Fazlur Rehman of JUI-F will engage because strangely, this is the same government that aided and abetted the passage of the Madradda Amendment Bill 2024.

Instead of focusing on legal shortcomings and emphasising the necessity of presidential assent, the state would have been better off collaborating with all stakeholders to create a comprehensive reform agenda but then again, so twisted are the alleys of politics that those vying for power often overlook the broader goals in favour of short-term gains.

Traditional Islamic values could still be protected while keeping checks and balances on the administration, funding and curriculum of madrassahs. Now is the time to purify our religious education centres of fanaticism and sectarianism, promoting them as a pathway to enlightenment. *