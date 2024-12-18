Australia’s Immigrant Outflow

Australia has long been known as the land of opportunity – a place where dreams are made, and cultures collide. For decades, it has attracted immigrants from around the globe, drawn by the promise of prosperity, stability, and a better quality of life. However, recent trends indicate a surprising shift: immigrants are leaving Australia in record numbers. Why is this happening, and what does it mean for the future of the country?

Australia, once a beacon of affordable comfort, has transformed into one of the most expensive countries in the world to live in. Families who arrive expecting opportunities find themselves burdened with financial stress. For immigrants who are not Australian citizens, the situation is even worse – they receive little to no government assistance. Coupled with low wages that fail to keep up with inflation, survival becomes an uphill battle.

Australia’s housing market, both for renters and potential buyers, has spiralled out of reach for many. Chronic shortages and skyrocketing prices make renting unobtainable for most working-class immigrants. Rental prices have surged by over 20 percent, forcing families to downsize, share cramped accommodations, or leave altogether. As for buying a home, it has become an unattainable dream, reserved for the wealthy.

The harsh truth is clear: unless you are affluent, living comfortably in Australia feels nearly impossible. Students, young families, and skilled workers are particularly affected – a demographic that once formed the backbone of immigration success.

Australia’s wages, once competitive, no longer reflect the country’s soaring cost of living. While expenses for essentials like groceries, petrol, and utilities rise dramatically, salaries remain stagnant. Groceries alone have seen a 15-20 percent increase over the last year, and petrol prices have surged by up to 30 percent in some areas.

For families dependent on a single income, survival is simply unsustainable. Today, either one person must work overtime, or both parents are compelled to take on full-time or multiple jobs just to keep the lights on. Dual-income households, once a path to a better lifestyle, have now become a requirement for mere survival.

International students have historically played a significant role in Australia’s economy, contributing billions of dollars each year. But the reality today is bleak. Rising tuition fees, skyrocketing rent, and minimal financial support have made Australia increasingly unattractive for students.

For those without substantial financial backing, studying in Australia is no longer feasible. Countries with lower living costs and friendlier immigration policies are becoming more appealing, leaving Australia to lose not only future skilled workers but also valuable cultural diversity.

The standard of living in Australia has declined dramatically over the past two decades. Once regarded as a country with affordable housing, accessible education, and ample opportunity, it now caters primarily to the wealthy. The average working family is left grappling with choices between paying bills, purchasing food, or keeping a roof over their heads.

The financial strain caused by high prices and stagnant wages does not stop at the economic level; it deeply affects family life and mental health. Immigrants who arrived with dreams of a better future are left disillusioned and stressed, questioning their decisions.

Parents struggle with guilt, unable to provide for their families as they once hoped. Students, who expected a promising education, find themselves working low-wage jobs just to stay afloat. The emotional toll is severe feelings of failure, anxiety, and hopelessness are increasingly common.

The culmination of these factors has led to an undeniable trend: immigrants are leaving Australia in growing numbers. The rising costs of living, housing, and education, combined with insufficient wages and limited support systems, have forced many to seek better opportunities in other countries.

For students and families alike, staying in Australia no longer makes sense. The promise of a stable future has given way to harsh realities, leaving immigrants with no choice but to look elsewhere.

Australia now stands at a critical juncture. If the country wants to retain its reputation as the land of opportunity, policymakers must act quickly to address the cost-of-living crisis.

Measures to regulate housing markets, increase wages, and provide support for immigrants must be prioritized. Without decisive action, Australia risks losing the very people who have contributed to its economic growth and multicultural identity.

Australia has always been a land where people come to build better lives, but today, that dream feels out of reach for many immigrants. The rising cost of living, chronic housing shortages, low wages, and lack of support are driving them away. Unless immediate action is taken, Australia may lose its standing as a desirable destination for immigrants.

The writer is a Sydney-based journalist, analyst, writer and author. Email: shassan@tribune-intl.com