CM Maryam orders increased security for polio teams across Punjab

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the police and administration to make foolproof arrangements for the security of polio workers busy in the ongoing vaccination campaign in the province. She said, “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure security of the workers participating in jihad against polio.” She paid tribute to the services of all polio workers and urged them to work harder for the discharge of their duties. She added, “I appeal to the public to fully cooperate with the polio workers.” Madam Chief Minister noted, “Anti-polio vaccination is very important to save children from lifelong disability.” She added, “It is our resolve to make Punjab completely polio-free.” She highlighted, “It is necessary to ensure an effective vaccination campaign at all entry points of the province.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Anti-polio vaccination of children traveling at railway stations and bus stands should also be ensured.” She added, “The anti-polio vaccination campaign should be monitored thoroughly in different cities of the province.”