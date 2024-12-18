PM calls for promoting domestic investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the central bank’s decision to cut the policy interest rate by 2% to 13%, calling it a step towards boosting investment and accelerating economic growth. Chairing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister said the rate reduction would encourage businesses and investors, describing it as a “welcoming sign” for the country’s economy. “Taking advantage of the good news on the economic front, we should first promote domestic investment. As a result, foreign investment will automatically come to the country,” he remarked. The prime minister also highlighted that inflation had dropped to its lowest level since 2018, a key indicator of economic recovery. He announced that the government had finalised a home-grown economic plan, set to be unveiled at a special event soon. The meeting began with prayers for Siddiq-ul-Farooq and a policeman martyred in Karak during a terrorist attack on a polio workers’ team. Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over Pakistan’s struggle to eradicate polio, despite global progress in eliminating the disease. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to overcoming challenges and making Pakistan polio-free. The prime minister also conveyed deep sorrow over the loss of Pakistani lives in a boat capsizing incident near Greece. He assured that the government was taking necessary measures to support the affected families.