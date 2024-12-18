Pakistan’s 2050 Outlook: Media’s Role in Shaping a Balanced Future

To reduce the rapid population growth and bring it to a sustainable level, implementation of the National Action Plan, formulated under the decisions of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), must be ensured. If the current population growth rate continues, Pakistan will face significant challenges in its economy, education, health, and human resource sectors by 2050.

This was stated during the Media Coalition Meeting organized by the Population Council with the support of UNFPA. Journalists from across Pakistan, representing leading media outlets of the country, participated in this National Media Coalition meeting.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Ali Mir, Senior Director at the Population Council, emphasized the critical need to achieve a balance between population growth and available resources to ensure Pakistan’s sustainable progress. He stated, “Media can play a vital role in highlighting the challenges posed by rapid population growth through investigative journalism. Particular focus is needed on women’s reproductive health and their limited access to family planning services, which remain key areas for attention.” Dr. Mir emphasized the urgency of implementing CCI decisions, warning that neglecting these measures would exacerbate Pakistan’s existing challenges. He highlighted the media’s pivotal role in raising awareness about the consequences of rapid population growth and urged journalists to use their reporting to influence governments, advocate for policy improvements, and enhance family planning services.

Presenting key findings from the Population Council’s latest report “Pakistan @ 2050,” Dr. Saima Bashir, Manager Research at the Population Council, outlined two potential future scenarios for Pakistan. In Scenario 1 (Business-as-usual), if the current population growth continues unchecked, the population will reach approximately 386 million by 2050. In Scenario 2 (CCI Decisions Implementation), by successfully implementing the Council of Common Interest (CCI) decisions and reducing the growth rate, the population could be limited to 338 million.

Dr. Bashir underscored the significant implications of these scenarios, noting that under the current trajectory, Pakistan would require 115 million new jobs by 2050. However, effective implementation of CCI decisions could reduce this demand to 97 million. She explained, “In terms of economic growth, if fertility rates are brought down to 2.2%, the GDP growth rate could increase to 5.1%, compared to 3.4% if the current trend continues. Additionally, per capita monthly income, which would remain PKR 27,000 under the current situation, could rise to PKR 36,000 with effective CCI implementation.” Dr. Bashir emphasized that decisive and immediate action is essential to achieve sustainable economic and social progress.

Speaking at the National Media Coalition meeting, Ikram Ul Ahad, Deputy Manager Communication, Population Council, underscored the urgent need to address rapid population growth, which is adversely affecting the economy, health, environment, and education indicators. He highlighted the negative impacts of repeated pregnancies on women’s health, which not only affect their lives but also disturb the balance between population and resources. “Rapid population growth exacerbates the effects of climate change, disproportionately affecting the poor and marginalized segments of society”, he added.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Ghulam Farid Khan, Programme Analyst at UNFPA, stated, “The Media Coalition, established under the decisions of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), serves as a platform to ensure accountability and facilitate the implementation of the National Action Plan agenda.” He praised the coalition for empowering media professionals to hold leaders and policymakers accountable by addressing gaps in service delivery, resource allocation, and policy execution. He underscored the media’s crucial role in driving accountability and promoting solutions to Pakistan’s population challenges.

The participating journalists reaffirmed their commitment to evidence-based reporting to help stabilize the population growth rate at a sustainable level.