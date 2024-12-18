More Chinese investors willing to invest in energy sector: Memon

Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that December is the month of the martyrdom of Shaheed Bibi. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) observes this month with great devotion and respect, organizing various events throughout. The main event will be held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where millions of PPP workers and devotees participate.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the boat tragedy in Greece and demanded that the federal government take strict action against those involved in human trafficking without delay. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister & Minister for Information, Transport& Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Transport Department has implemented new SOPs for motor vehicle inspectors and vehicle fitness, effective from December 1. The purpose of these measures is to ensure environmental protection and prevent the loss of precious human lives in traffic accidents. He emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to formulate policies that prioritize the safety of human lives, ultimately benefiting the public.

He stated that under the new SOPs for Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and Motor Vehicle Fitness Certificates, fitness certificates with barcodes will be issued to prevent the issuance of fake certificates. This measure will make it impossible to produce counterfeit certificates. Motor Vehicle Inspectors are being further empowered, and old fitness certificates will now be rejected across Sindh, with new certificates issued in their place. He added that support is being sought from the Sindh Police, Traffic Police, and Motorway and Highway Police to ensure road safety and vehicle fitness compliance. Additionally, an awareness campaign will be launched to promote road safety.

He said that Chinese investors recently visited Pakistan and held meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, the Chief Minister of Sindh, and other officials. They signed MoUs with various departments and private business groups. Today, there is good news from them-they intend to bring more buses under the EV taxi initiative and the public-private partnership model.

He noted that such a project would bring foreign investment, boost foreign exchange, and create new employment opportunities. “Our first priority is to provide employment to the people,” he emphasized. Under the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the introduction of e-taxis will not only generate job opportunities but also offer affordable, high-quality, and comfortable travel facilities to the public.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that more delegations of Chinese investors have arrived in Karachi, expressing their interest in working across various sectors, including energy, construction, and trading. He emphasized that the Sindh government is the only government in Pakistan actively inviting investors from around the world and providing them with necessary facilities. He further highlighted that Pakistan ranks sixth globally in public-private partnerships due to the efforts of Sindh province. “Today, our successful model is being recognized worldwide,” he added.

He said that the public should not lose hope, as it is the government’s responsibility to take actions that build public confidence. He noted that a significant amount of propaganda is being spread on social media, with campaigns being launched against the country’s institutions and the government.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the reduction of the interest rate by 2 percent is a positive step by the federal government, which will benefit the entire country, including the business community, and encourage the establishment of more industries. He emphasized that Sindh province is the best location in Pakistan for industries, offering special economic zones. He particularly highlighted the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, which is ideally located near the port. He added that industries set up there will enjoy a ten-year tax exemption and zero duty on machinery, making it the most attractive site in the country for industrial development.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party has always worked for the development of the country. President Asif Ali Zardari initiated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the PPP-led Sindh government continues to create similar opportunities. He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon launch significant programs for the youth of Sindh, which will greatly benefit them. Providing employment opportunities for the youth remains Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s top priority.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the first phase of the Malir Expressway is being launched to benefit the citizens of Karachi. This project will help reduce traffic congestion and address transport issues in the city. He highlighted that the Sindh government has invested billions of rupees in the Malir Expressway to resolve Karachi’s longstanding problems.

He further noted that Karachi faces immense pressure, which continues to exacerbate its challenges. Work is progressing rapidly on the K-4 project, including the water supply initiatives from Hub Dam and Dhabeji. Additionally, billions of rupees are being spent on the construction of two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects in the transport sector.

He said that significant attention is being given to the polio eradication efforts. First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Ms. Faryal Talpur inaugurated the polio campaign in Shaheed Benazirabad yesterday, while the Chief Minister of Sindh is personally monitoring the progress of the campaign.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PPP seeks to move forward through understanding and dialogue. He acknowledged that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the best, but unfortunately, the government and its leader there are playing a deplorable role. He pointed out that the PTI government was in power in KP at the time of the Army Public School tragedy and during the Bannu jail break.

He emphasized that KP needs to focus on fighting terrorists, not its federal government. The KP government has failed to protect its citizens, he added. “You have been a disgrace to the country, spending just one and a half years in prison, yet trying to create anarchy. Meanwhile, our leadership has always remained focused on Pakistan, even after serving 12 years in prison.”

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the case of Bibi Shaheed is currently pending in the Rawalpindi court in Punjab. He emphasized that this case should be heard on a daily basis, and the accused involved should be punished. In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government and the PPP have clarified their stance regarding the canals on the Indus River.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that contractors have already been provided maps for development work in urban areas. He mentioned that buses have been shifted from rural areas to other locations, and a shuttle service has been started for the convenience of passengers. He also pointed out that there is a problem due to the stay on rickshaws.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that when the PPP held long marches, not even a stone was thrown. He attributed this to the great mentality of their leadership, emphasizing that the PPP leadership has never taught violence to its workers.