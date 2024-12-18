‘CM Maryam received head of state protocol in China’

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz is the only Chief Minister in Pakistan’s history who received Head of State protocol in China. She added that some people spent their entire tenure waiting for a phone call. If the unrest by PTI is paused for a while, Pakistan will progress further. She made these remarks during a press conference at DGPR.

She mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was on an official visit to China from December 8 to 15. During her visit, she toured four cities in China and held several meetings. She emphasized that the governance system of China placed significant importance on PML-N as a party.

Azma Bokhari pointed out that after China’s President Xi Jinping, the Vice Chairman holds the highest position. The Vice Chairman had scheduled a 30-minute meeting with Maryam Nawaz, but she was given an hour. It was stated that Maryam Nawaz will be recognized as a major leader in the future.

She also mentioned that the Chief Minister visited a company that manufactures agricultural equipment. She stated that China’s tractors are robotic, and soon, our farmers will have access to equipment used globally. The Chief Minister has invited China to collaborate on transportation in Punjab. Around 700 electric buses will be purchased from China, and the first fleet of electric buses is expected to arrive in Lahore soon.

The Information Minister shared that a five-year plan has been devised to shift all transportation to electric vehicles. The Chief Minister has also granted permission to the Chinese company, Jinko, to set up a solar plant in Punjab. Over 60 companies responded positively to investment opportunities in Punjab, with some projects valued at $500 million.

Regarding security concerns, the Information Minister said that the Chief Minister has promised to ensure the safety of Chinese investors. Chinese companies will soon begin operations in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz has also planned to make Lahore a modern smart city, which will soon be one of the most advanced cities globally.

When discussing the salaries of Provincial Assembly members, Azma Bokhari explained that salaries were increased in 2019. Ministers have to pay a tax of 350,000 rupees. If someone is living on 190,000 rupees, she questioned whether it would be feasible. Having a good salary is not a bad thing if there are no other sources of income. She clarified that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz does not take a salary.

Azma Bokhari further stated that soon, charging stations will be available in Lahore for electric bikes for students. Maryam Nawaz is also bringing advanced cancer treatment technology from China, and the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will have 1,000 beds. The Chief Minister has pledged to make Punjab the most modern province.