Sindh relaxed school uniform rules for winter

The Sindh Education Minister has issued instructions for a relaxation of the school uniform code across Sindh, including Karachi, in light of the ongoing cold wave.

The Additional Director of the Directorate of Private Institutions, Rafia Javed, formally issued a notification to private schools in this regard.

The notification stated that during the winter season, private schools are advised to allow flexibility in the uniform code, ensuring students’ health and safety by protecting them from the cold. It further emphasised that students should be permitted to wear warm clothes during cold days, including sweaters, blazers, jackets, coats, hats, socks, and shoes, based on their comfort and needs.

This relaxation will apply throughout the winter season to ensure students are kept warm. The notification also highlighted the importance of taking necessary measures to keep classrooms warm and safe for students.

Earlier on Monday, the Sindh School Education Department announced a 25% reduction in the curriculum for the 2025 matriculation and intermediate annual exams.

The decision, which was officially communicated via a notification on Monday, stated that the exams would be based on 75% of the syllabus.

This new policy was implemented by the Directorate of Curriculum Assessment and Research, a division of the Sindh Education Department.

Under the revised plan, students in grades nine to twelve, across all faculties-Science, Humanities, Commerce, General Group, Pre-Medical, and Pre-Engineering-were to be tested on only 75% of the syllabus. Educational institutions were instructed to ensure that at least 50% of the syllabus for all subjects was completed before the winter holidays.

After the break, only 50% of the remaining syllabus would be covered, ensuring that by the end of the 2024/25 academic session, 75% of the curriculum would be completed and serve as the basis for the exams.