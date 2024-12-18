Machinery imports surge by 15.21% in four months

The imports of the overall machinery group experienced a substantial increase of 15.21 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (July -October) compared to 2023-24.

The growth in machinery imports would help elevate productivity and spur technological advancements in essential sectors, leading to economic expansion and progress in infrastructure development. The total imports of the machinery group during the four months of the FY 2024-25 stood at $2,707.736 million against the imports of $2,350.217 million of the corresponding period the last year, according to official data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).