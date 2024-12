The Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the currency settled at 278.27 for a loss of Re0.10 against the greenback. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 278.17, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar held firm and near recent peaks on Tuesday, on the eve of an expected interest rate cut in the United States, as traders ratchet long-term rate assumptions higher.