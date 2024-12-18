Undefeated Mahnoor storms into U13 final at US Junior Squash Open

Pakistan’s Mahnoor Ali stormed into the Under-13 final at the US Junior Open after defeating China’s Zinyuan Yin in the semi-finals in Philadelphia on Monday night. Ali thrashed Yin 11-7, 11-5 before losing 5-11 in the third set. The 11-year-old put up a strong fourth set to win the match 12-10 and advance to the finals, where she will play Egypt’s Linda Elsayed on Tuesday. Elsayed was relentless against USA’s Alice Huang, taking the win in straight sets 11-9, 11-7, 11-9. Ali admitted that she had strong competition and made more mistakes than she would have liked, “but I’ll try not to repeat those in the final,” she said in a video message to Dawn.com. Earlier in the quarter final, which was also on Monday, Ali lost the first set 9-11 to USA’s Kaylee Li before defeating the American 11-9, 11-9, 11-8.