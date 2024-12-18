Atif Aslam boasts of son’s dancing prowess

The stunner Atif Aslam celebrated the birthday of his son by sharing a carousel of snaps with a caption praising the dancing prowess of the son.

The clip featuring his son dancing impressed the fans who believe a rockstar is in the making. The Hona Tha Pyar singer took to his social media account to celebrate Aryan’s birthday with a carousel of photos and videos.

“Atif Aslam who?? Happy birthday handsome. You are a rockstar and you know it,” he wrote alongside the post. In the first picture, Aryan could be seen standing on a terrace, in front of a towering building while hiding his face with a denim jacket.

While in second photo, he sits comfortably on a sofa holding an iPad, with pinched eyes and adorable antics. The third image shows him looking dapper in a grey t-shirt and black pants paired with white shoes.

In one of the videos, Aslam carried his Aryan on his shoulder as they glide up an escalator, sharing precious father-son moments.

The last clip featured Aryan showcasing his dancing skills with his friends on his birthday bash. Aslam also took to his Instagram stories to share an adorable video of Aaryan dancing in a restaurant.

“What is this behavior Aryan Asalm?” he wrote on the video. Atif Aslam shares three kids, two sons and one daughter, with wife Sara Bharwana.