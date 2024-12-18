Ayesha says she has no connection with Shahid

Pakistani actor Ayesha Afridi said she does not have any connection to former cricketer Shahid Afridi. Ayesha Afridi recently took part in a TV show as a guest. The host asked her a question whether she is the relative of Shahid Afridi. Ayesha debunked the question as just a rumour. Whenever people meet me, they ask me about Shahid Afridi and I, every time, dismiss it as just a rumour. Even, she said, she is asked similarly on the social media that whether she is the relative of Shahid Afridi. Giving an innuendo, she said because she hails from the Pashtun family, that is why people ask her in this regard.