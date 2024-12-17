December 16 – A Dark Day

December 16th is regarded as a day of deep sadness and reflection in Pakistan. On this anniversary, the country remembers two of its saddest tragedies: The Fall of Dhaka in 1971 and the 2014 APS Peshawar tragedy. These events are all characterised by a tremendous degree of pain and a strong spirit that soared above the melancholy, even though decades had passed between them.

The suffering endured during the Fall of Dhaka is often a subject of emotional recollection for many Pakistanis, especially those who witnessed it firsthand. Our Elders often recall the separation with tears, expressing the deep personal and national loss felt during this time. This sentiment is echoed today as the nation reflects on the sacrifices and tragedies that have shaped its history.

Narendra Modi admitted during his trip to Bangladesh that India, through his troops, had been instrumental in helping Mujibur Rahman separate East Pakistan in 1971. India frequently uses military force to settle disputes, particularly with Pakistan, which seems to run counter to its political aspirations and its claim to be the largest democracy in the world. The use of force to resolve political disputes calls into doubt the genuine character of India’s democratic principles.

It is evident from looking back on the events of 1971 that India’s policies and tactics greatly influenced the course of the conflict. Facts were distorted by India to support its story. The claim that Bengalis were denied access to powerful political and administrative roles is also misleading because numerous prominent politicians who have held political positions, such as Sikander Mirza, Hussain Shaheed Suhrwardy, Khwaja Nazim Uddin, and Mohammad Ali Bogra, were born in Bengal. Moreover, even though there were fewer in the military in 1948, a significant number of them, 300 officers and higher, including MM Alam and Sarfaraz Ahmed Rafiqui, were inducted till 1970.

Furthermore, the allegation of the genocide of 3 million Bengalis is a grotesque exaggeration and distortion of the facts and a flagrant attempt to demonise Pakistan and the Pakistan Army. Mukti Bahini perpetrated horrific war crimes against their soldiers and others who favoured a united Pakistan. These incidents highlight how harsh life was for those loyal to Pakistani. Even so, the Pakistani military exhibited self-control and avoided a devastating collision, even giving up all of its strength to avoid the bloodbath of Bengalis.

RAW official R.K. Yadav shockingly revealed in a released letter that the Indian prime leader, Indira Gandhi, parliament, RAW, and military forces worked together to split Pakistan’s eastern wing. His letter’s confessions are supported by The Kaoboys of R&AW, written by B. Raman. He recalls that on March 31, 1971, the Indian parliament passed a resolution endorsing insurgency. Then, Indira Gandhi told Kao that she would free East Pakistan from the military junta’s grasp if Mujib was stopped from ruling Pakistan.

Many renowned authors and scholars have also dismantled India’s propaganda on the events of 1971. Sarmila Bose thoroughly reveals the truth in his book “DEAD RECKONING: Memories of the 1971 Bangladesh War,” including the number of casualties, the strength of the Pakistani army, and several other aspects. According to Bose, “a lot of information had been created, misinterpreted, exaggerated, or hidden.” According to American Diplomat Archer Blood, Mukti Bahini’s actions escalated the conflict by using Indian territory as a base.

Yasmin Saikia, a renowned researcher and author, sheds light on the events of 1971 in her book “Women, War, and the Making of Bangladesh: Remembering 1971.” According to Yasmin Saikia, the Mukti Bahini committed acts of rape and violence against thousands of Bihari women. Nirad C. Chaudhry challenges the idea of India’s selfless intentions by arguing that Hindu leaders never accepted Pakistan and employed every strategy to undermine it.

Fast forward to December 16, 2014, when Pakistan experienced yet another moment of grief and suffering following the terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar. More than 140 persons, mostly school children, were brutally massacred as a result of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants’ attack. This horrible incident was an assault on Pakistan’s future, not simply a school.

Although Pakistan has seen thousands of innocent people killed by terrorist acts in recent years, the slaughter of schoolchildren is the deadliest in the country’s recent history. Both domestically and internationally, it has caused unparalleled shock as people incredulously mourn the loss of young children going to school on a typical day. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which claimed responsibility for the attack, said it was carried out in retaliation for the continuing military campaign in Pakistan’s tribal areas that began in the summer of 2014 and has resulted in the deaths of almost 1,000 militants and the displacement of tens of thousands of people.

The nation was united in grief and resiliency following the APS assault. As a result, the struggle against extremism and terrorism was recommitted. The National Action Plan (NAP) was created as a comprehensive plan to fight extremism and terrorism in all of its manifestations. Like never before, the Pakistani people and military were more determined than ever to defeat the threat of terrorism.

The students’ bravery, the teachers’ selflessness, and the families’ tenacity are all potent examples of Pakistan’s fortitude and resolve. Even while it caused great suffering, the APS attack also sparked important changes in policy and a national awakening against terrorism.

Pakistan was forced by the fall of Dhaka to face its conflicts and work towards a society that is more equal and inclusive. On the other hand, the APS attack strengthened the necessity for cooperation and coordinated action against terrorism by uniting the country against a shared foe.

By commemorating these incidents, we pay tribute to the victims and promise to create a country free from catastrophes of this nature. Pakistan’s journey is defined by its spirit of perseverance and determination to overcome hardship, making the scars of December a reminder of a brighter future.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer & Columnist. She can be reached at: rakhshandamehtab@gmail.com