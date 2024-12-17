Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui’s wedding festivities begin

The much-anticipated wedding festivities for showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and his rumoured wife-to-be Maheen Siddiqui kickstarted with an intimate dholki over the weekend.

It’s finally happening! The pre-wedding festivities for A-list actor Sheheryar Munawar have begun, with the first dholki, seemingly hosted by the groom’s close friend and ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ director Asim Raza.

The inside glimpses from the night see the eminent guests of the event, including Munawar’s close showbiz fellows Mahira Khan and Momal Sheikh among others, being entertained by Pakistani singers Ali Hamza and Jimmy Khan.

For the at-home celebratory affair, the ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’ star opted for a traditional look in a brown kurta and matching shawl, while Siddiqui exuded her bridal glow in a vibrant yellow dress, paired with a red dupatta.

For the uninitiated, the rumours regarding his marriage first began to swirl earlier this year, with reports suggesting that Munawar is set to tie the knot with Maheen Siddiqui, a rising actor. The actor also confirmed in a recent interview that he will be tying the knot towards the end of December, however, refused to give away many details about his bride-to-be.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Munawar is currently winning acclaim for his performance as the main protagonist Rahim Nawaz, in the drama serial ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’.

The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, scripted by Sadia Akhter, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.