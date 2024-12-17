Miss France 2025 crowned at 34

In a landmark decision, this year’s Miss France competition removed the upper age limit, paving the way for Angélique Angarni-Filopon to claim the crown at 34. The live event, broadcast from the Futuroscope in Poitiers on TF1, witnessed the air hostess and former Miss Martinique contestant make history. “I promised the people of Martinique that we would achieve this together and we did. Thank you!” Angarni-Filopon tearfully declared during her acceptance speech. This year’s competition showcased a diverse group of 30 contestants aged 18 to 34, reflecting a broader shift toward inclusivity and modernisation. Angarni-Filopon’s journey highlights the contest’s evolving ethos. She noted during the ceremony, “In 2011, a 20-year-old woman stood as first runner-up in Miss Martinique. Today, at 34, that same woman is here, representing not just Martinique but also all the women who’ve been told it’s too late.”