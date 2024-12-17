Australia on top against India but rain ruins day three

Australia’s seamers ensured they stayed in control of the third Test against India, despite rain decimating much of day three in Brisbane.

The hosts added 40 runs, either side of a rain delay, to their overnight 405-7, with Alex Carey the last man out for 70.

India’s reply was delayed by more rain, before they slipped to 22-3.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit Mitchell Starc for four off the first ball of the innings, but was caught at mid-wicket next ball. Shubman Gill was superbly caught at gully by Mitchell Marsh, before Virat Kohli feathered Josh Hazlewood behind.

The rain returned as Rishabh Pant was walking to the crease and then much of the afternoon and evening session was wiped out by more precipitation, a wet outfield and bad light.

There were four spells of cricket – with each lasting 11, 23, seven and 17 balls respectively.

Pant was dismissed in the third of those, edging Pat Cummins behind, before KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma guided India to 51-4 at stumps.

While 98 overs can be bowled on each of the remaining days, a result may be difficult to achieve with more rain forecast.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after Australia’s 10-wicket win in Adelaide last week.

India must win at least two of the final three Tests to guarantee a place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s. Defending champions Australia will reach the final if they win two of the remaining Tests.