Rupee sheds 6 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 6 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.17 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.11. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.70 and Rs 279.20 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs1.22 to close at Rs 292.28 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.06, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of 20 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.44 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs351.24. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.02, respectively.