Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale surge 25.87pc

The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 25.87 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 578,364 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 459,459 units in July-November (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 22.20 per cent from 398,303 units to 486,758 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 60.91 per cent from 6,023 units to 9,692 units during the months under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 56,379 units from 36,807 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 20.93 percent to 8,434 units from 6,974 units. However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 2,141 units from 3,896 units witnessing a decline of 45.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 64.12 percent from 393 units to 645 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 4,178 units from 1,910 units. The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 110.87 per cent from 4,653 units to 9,812 units, the data revealed. The sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 15.03 percent from 379 units to 322 units, the data added.