IHC clears way for execution of five Navy personnel in dockyard attack case

ihcThe Islamabad High Court on Monday lifted the stay on the execution of five former Pakistan Navy officers convicted in the high-profile dockyard attack case.

The court’s ruling paves the way for the execution of the five men, who had been sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for their involvement in the 2014 dockyard attack.

The stay on their executions had been in place for some time, but the court’s decision now removes the legal obstruction. The five officers-Arslan Nazir Satti, Mohammad Hamad, Mohammad Tahir Rashid, Hamad Ahmed, and Irfanullah-were convicted in connection with the attack on Pakistan’s naval dockyard, which targeted vital naval assets.

The attackers boarded a Pakistan Navy frigate in September 2014, where thet were spotted triggering a gun battle with commandos of the Special Services Group (SSG).

At least two terrorists were killed and four others were captured during a six-hour long firefight with the intruders.

The former officers had filed a petition seeking access to certain court documents related to their case, including the inquiry report and judgment.

Their lawyer, retired Colonel Inam-ur-Rehman, argued that although the government had granted them limited access to some documents, they had not received full copies of the inquiry report or the judgment.

Despite their request, the Navy had refused to provide full access to the documents, citing national security concerns. The Navy insisted that the inquiry report be classified, and its release could compromise the country’s security.

However, the court ruled that the convicted officers should be allowed access to the relevant records concerning their case, though it stopped short of releasing the full report. The Navy had previously argued that making the report available to the convicted officers could lead to national security risks. The five former officers were sentenced to death by the FGCM, which is a military court, after being found guilty of facilitating the attack. In its ruling, the Islamabad High Court reaffirmed its position that the executions could proceed unless new legal developments arise.